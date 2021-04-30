Man sentenced for 1986 Northern Kentucky rape, burglary case

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A California inmate serving a life sentence was sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison for the 1986 rape and burglary of a woman in Covington.

The Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office says Jeffrey Holt, 51, was sentenced Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to rape burglary charges.

Holt admitted that he went into the victim’s home with a knife and then restrained her with a phone cord and raped her.

Holt also admitted to stealing some of the victim’s personal property, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

“It doesn’t matter how old a rape case is, we’re going to punish the rapist just the same,” Sanders said.

DNA was collected during a rape exam, but at that time, it didn’t match anyone.

Holt was later convicted in a separate rape and kidnapping case in California which led to his DNA being collected.

Investigators then identified him as a suspect in the Covington case.

Holt will be up for early release from prison in California in August 2027.

The 20-year prison sentence will run consecutive to all other sentences, the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said.

