Wife found guilty of murder in death of Clermont Co. man found in ditch

BATAVIA, Ohio (FOX19) - A Clermont County woman was found guilty of the murder of her husband, who was found in a ditch in Clermont Co.
A jury found Angelina Hamrick, 32, guilty of aggravated murder Thursday.
Michael Andrew Clark, 33, who helped Hamrick in the crime pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in late 2019 and testified against her in the trial.
42-year-old Air Force Recruiter Jason Hamrick’s body was found in June of 2019 after a resident called 911 and reported a male was unresponsive in a ditch line on their property in the 2400 block of Swings Corner Point Isabel Road.
The couple, who live less than a mile away, had been going through a divorce since January 2018, Clermont County court records show.
Angelina was arrested a few weeks later, along with Clark, who was accused of helping her.
Clark told officials Angelina Hamrick discussed how they would kill Jason Hamrick.
The affidavit says Angelina Hamrick contacted Clark telling him, “I did it,” on June 28.
Clark was employed by the U.S. Air Force in Abilene. He is expected to be sentenced May 10.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.