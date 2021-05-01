Several local volunteer fire departments gather for training exercise

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Several volunteer fire departments got together Saturday in Warren County for a training exercise.
The day started with a meeting at the Massie Township Fire Department; several volunteer firefighters, some full-time and others new, took part in a training session.
Massie Fire Chief Don Fugate says he is grateful for all of them.
“75% of the firefighters in America are volunteers; we are a small rural farm community, so we rely on our volunteers. Our neighboring departments are mostly volunteer,” said Fugate.
He says many of their volunteers come from outside the community, and they are always looking for more help.
Outside of the building, volunteer crews checked for fire extension from the room burns, ventilating where they could, in a simulated house fire.
By the end of the day, the house was burned to the ground.
The owner of the house Jeff Boos says he purchased the land to start a tree nursery, and when he saw a house, he thought it would be perfect training for the fire department.
“It’s a win-win, we get the house down and garage down, and they get training and practice so,” said Boos.
This live burn training was cleared with the EPA.
The chief says these volunteer firefighters cover a lot of ground in Warren County. Along with volunteers, the department is always looking for donations to update their equipment.
If you’d like to help out, contact the Massie Fire Department.
