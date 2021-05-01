Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Westwood, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash occurred in Westwood Saturday morning.
Officers say Rickie Hilbert II, 44, was riding a 2003 Yamaha R6 motorcycle east on Mozart Avenue crossing Boudinot Avenue around 4 a.m. when he hit a curb, lost control and was thrown from the bike.
Around 4:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the area. The Cincinnati Fire Department took Hilbert to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed as critical condition, officers said.
Police say Hilbert was not wearing a helmet during the crash, and excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
It is unclear if Hilbert was impaired.
Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
