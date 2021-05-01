Ohio politicians, FC Cincinnati owners participate in soccer stadium ribbon cutting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Ohio politicians and FC Cincinnati owners participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to celebrate the opening of the new home for the soccer team.
Gov. Mike DeWine, Sen. Rob Portman, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, MLS Commissioner Don Gerber, the team’s Managing Owner Meg Whitman ,and the CEO and Controlling Owner Carl Linder III participated in the ribbon cutting at the newly named TQL Stadium.
FC Cincinnati announced its partnership with Total Quality Logistics, TQL, on April 21.
“We are thrilled to partner with TQL, a highly respected business that has grown from a start-up to industry leader, right here in the Queen City,” FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding said in a press release. “TQL is known for their high-energy culture and cutting-edge technology. There are a lot of synergies that make this alliance between TQL and FCC a perfect match and are reflected throughout the stadium — from the fin lighting to the TQL beer district. Like FCC, TQL is a leader in a growing sector and operates on national and international stages. The long-term stadium naming rights deal is important to the club’s growth and ability to attract top players to Cincinnati. We are excited to call TQL Stadium our home.”
The stadium can hold up to 26,000 fans, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only 6,000 are permitted when Inter Miami travels to the Queen City on May 16. FOX19NOW will have pregame and postgame shows for the match, which is scheduled for 4 p.m.
