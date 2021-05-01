Ohio politicians, FC Cincinnati owners participate in soccer stadium ribbon cutting

“We are thrilled to partner with TQL, a highly respected business that has grown from a start-up to industry leader, right here in the Queen City,” FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding said in a press release. “TQL is known for their high-energy culture and cutting-edge technology. There are a lot of synergies that make this alliance between TQL and FCC a perfect match and are reflected throughout the stadium — from the fin lighting to the TQL beer district. Like FCC, TQL is a leader in a growing sector and operates on national and international stages. The long-term stadium naming rights deal is important to the club’s growth and ability to attract top players to Cincinnati. We are excited to call TQL Stadium our home.”