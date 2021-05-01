Police investigate triple shooting near Walnut Hills bar

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers are investigating a triple shooting that occurred near a Walnut Hills bar Saturday morning.
Police say the shooting occurred on Gilbert Avenue near the Greenwich Bar around 3 a.m.
The three victims were taken privately to a nearby hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
It is unclear if anyone was arrested in connection to the shooting.
We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
