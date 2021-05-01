Sunday starts dry, ends wet

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Take full advantage of a sunny and dry start on Sunday. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s to lower 50s around sunrise. With southwest winds between 5 to 10 miles per hour, temperatures are heading into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Most locations across the Tri-State will remain dry during daylight hours, but clouds will increase and scattered rain moves in Sunday evening from west to east. By midnight the rain will be widespread.
Monday morning’s commute could be wet and sloppy. There is a chance for scattered rain showers and storms throughout the day on Both Monday and Tuesday. Some showers may linger into Wednesday morning before tapering off.
