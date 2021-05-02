Dozens of dogs rescued by Humane Association of Warren Co. from hoarding situation in TX

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) -The Humane Association of Warren County is preparing for a trip to El Paso, TX, to rescue dozens of Chihuahuas from a hoarding situation.
Director Joanne Hurley says they are working with organizations to help secure the Chihuahuas until members of the organization get there.
Over 100 Chihuahuas were seized, Hurley said. The organization was expected to pick up between 50 to 60 dogs, but Hurley says some died.
“There were some health concerns which is one of the reasons we’re not trying to fly them in,” Hurley adds.
This is a call the organization received and answered many times before.
“None of us can do this alone,” Hurley said. “We have to depend on each other to help out in these situations, and we are getting more and more calls where now people that see something are doing something about it.”
Once the dogs are back in Warren County, they’ll have to be looked at, vetted, and eventually adopted.
“On these endeavors, it is always important for us to get donations,” Hurley said. “When we get these dogs back here, there’s medical treatments, there’s testing, there’s things like that to get them ready for adoption, so any help is always much appreciated.”
Those who would like to donate to the organization can do so online.
