First Alert Weather Day: Rain and storms on Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Scattered rain showers will continue Sunday evening from west to east, becoming more widespread between midnight and dawn. Monday morning’s commute will be wet and sloppy for much of the Tri-State.
Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
There is a chance for scattered rain showers and storms throughout the day on both Monday and Tuesday. Monday morning lows in the upper 50s will climb into the middle 70s by late afternoon. Watch for the possibility of a few strong thunderstorms to develop after 2 p.m., although severe weather is not likely.
Potentially heavy downpours are possible for portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area on Tuesday along with a chance for strong winds.
Some showers may linger into Wednesday morning before tapering off.
