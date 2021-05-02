Hundreds joined in annual ‘Ride for Peace’ car and bike show

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds gathered in Avondale for the annual ‘Ride for Peace’ car and bike show.
It was ‘kickstands up’ at 3 p.m. Sunday on the corner of Harvey Ave and MLK Drive.
Organizers say they were driving through crime ‘hot spots’ in the city.
The group was escorted around town by local law enforcement officers.
Mayoral candidate Cecil Thomas, who served as a Cincinnati police officer for 27 years, was there in support.
”We’re riding for peace and stop the violence. Just talking about sending a message to the minds of the young folks that maybe you don’t want to pull the trigger. Let’s stop the violence, and let’s do something positive,” said Thomas.
The ride and car show comes on the same day that one person was shot and injured on I-75 in West Chester.
Police say two cars were involved in this incident that happened just after 3 a.m. on SB-75 between Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Union Center Boulevard.
As well, three people were hospitalized early Saturday morning when shots were fired near Greenwich Bar on Gilbert Avenue in Avondale.
Pastor Jackie Jackson, a member of Every Town for Gun Safety, says she was happy to be out sharing her message Sunday.
“It showed unity in the community, and it showed the importance of coming out against gun violence,” said Jackson.
According to City of Cincinnati statistics, there have been 92 gun-related crimes committed so far this year.
Mom’s Demand Action joined in on Sunday’s event; organizers say they attended many of these community events.
“We’re not against guns. We just think they should be handled more responsibly,” said member Jill Bowman.
“It’s just a feel-good moment to have everybody here for a common cause rather than be against one another,” said Bowman.
”These are the kinds of things we need to do in our community to bring the kind of love that we all search for because we all hurt when somebody gets killed,” said Thomas.
