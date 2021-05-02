Runners, walkers participate in virtual Flying Pig Marathon with in-person events

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Runners and walkers who participated in the virtual Flying Pig this past weekend were able to attend in-person running and walking events.
President and CEO of Pig Works Iris Simpson Bush says nearly 5,500 runners and walkers participated in smaller groups in the socially distant virtual marathon throughout the Greater Cincinnati area.
Bush says that it was an excellent idea for the participants to come downtown and celebrate their accomplishments with a photo opportunity zone, given the “slight release” on the COVID-19 restrictions.
A “Finish Swine” was also installed at the pedestrian parkway at on Freedom Way at The Banks.
Mascots and staff were there congratulating all the participants.
Bush says that the Flying Pig and the Queen Bee marathons will be combined and return in-person on Oct. 29 through Oct. 31.
“We are just happy to being people back, celebrate their accomplishments, and be a part of the fabric of our community,” Bush said.
