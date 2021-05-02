Severe thunderstorm possible over next few days

By Steve Horstmeyer | May 2, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT - Updated May 2 at 5:15 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Storms are expected to hit the Cincinnati area Monday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are possible from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning; some may become severe.

Showers are expected to start at 3 a.m. and continue through the morning drive time.

Brief heavy downpours are possible throughout the day.

