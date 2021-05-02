Severe thunderstorm possible over next few days

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Storms are expected to hit the Cincinnati area Monday afternoon.
Thunderstorms are possible from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning; some may become severe.
Showers are expected to start at 3 a.m. and continue through the morning drive time.
Brief heavy downpours are possible throughout the day.
FOX19 will keep you updated on-air and on the FOX19NOW App.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.