Bircus Brewing Company owner uses pandemic to get creative with business

LUDLOW, Ky. (FOX19) - The owner of Bircus Brewing Company used the pandemic to get creative with his business.
Paul Miller is the owner of Bircus Brewing Company.
He transformed the Ludlow Theatre into a place where customers can enjoy a cold brew while watching acts performed by Circus Mojo.
Late last year, Miller opened a pizza kitchen, offering guests an authentic Italian-style, wood-fired pizza. The head chef of Venice, Italy’s JW Marriott Fiola at Dopolavoro, Michael Cusumano, lent his talents to get the kitchen up and running.
The brewery is offering Juggling & Silk classes every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Customers can also bring the whole family to the Circus Matinee shows on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.
