Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash last month.
Jason Caramela, 51, of Dearborn County, Ind., died early Monday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
He was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter when the crash occurred on April 15, coroner’s officials say.
