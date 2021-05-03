Family of man killed by officers in Warren Co. standoff back police

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend issued a statement to FOX19 NOW on Monday night supporting the actions of police.
Hamilton Township police officers responded to Adams Road Sunday night on reports of an armed man who was threatening to harm himself and who had fired shots inside the house.
Authorities identified the man as 58-year-old Anthony Williams.
The family’s statement implies a woman they describe as “our grandma” was in the house at the time.
While officers were waiting for SWAT, police say Williams emerged from the house and pointed a gun at the officers, upon which the officers “defended themselves with lethal force.”
The statement reads in full:
“We are extremely thankful no officers were harmed yesterday and we want to personally thank every officer who responded and put themselves at risk on a daily basis.
“It was a tragic event, but thanks to the Hamilton [Township] police and [the Warren County Sheriff’s Office,] our grandma is alive today.
“We very much so back the blue and are glad no one else was harmed. We ask everyone to respect our privacy during this time.”
Two officers have been placed on standard administrative leave, according to the police department.
A press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
