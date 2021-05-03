Officers justified in fatal Hamilton Township shooting, prosecutor says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The fatal shooting of a 58-year-old man by Hamilton Township officers in early May was justifiable, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Adams Road for a report of a man, later identified as Anthony Williams, who was armed with a weapon, according to Warren County Chief Investigator Doyle Burke.

The person who called 911 was Williams’ girlfriend, Fornshell said.

Williams was threatening to harm himself and had fired shots inside his home.

Officers requested assistance from the Warren County Tactical Response Unit when they arrived on the scene.

In the meantime, they began to set up a perimeter around the house, Fornshell explained.

When officers got to the back of the home, Fornshell said they were confronted by Mr. Williams.

Williams pointed a gun in the direction of officers which caused them to defend themselves and use lethal force, Fornshell said.

After reviewing material from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Fornshell said he believed the officers “acted reasonably in their use of deadly force against Mr. Williams.”

The case will not be presented to a grand jury, Fornshell said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.