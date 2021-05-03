Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation in Hamilton Twp.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton Township Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night.
Police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Adams Road for a report of a male armed with a weapon, threatening to harm himself, who had discharged shots inside his home.
When officers arrived on the scene, they requested assistance from the Warren County Tactical Response Unit (SWAT).
They said their preliminary investigation indicated while officers were securing the perimeter and awaiting the arrival of the SWAT Team, the individual emerged from the residence pointing a firearm at the direction of the officers, which caused the officers to defend themselves and use lethal force.
The department said both officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.
No other details were immediately available, but the Hamilton Township Police Department said more information will be released later.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.