First Alert Weather Day: Rain and storms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday morning’s commute will be wet and sloppy for much of the Tri-State.
Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
There is a chance for scattered rain showers and storms throughout the day both Monday and Tuesday.
The rain and storms will come in two parts on Monday.
Expect rain the first half of the day, and then a break, with severe chances building late day and overnight.
Monday morning lows are in the upper 50s.
Roads have been wet for a couple hours, and we will look at steady air pockets of rain moving in from the south.
Rain will push north 6 a.m. through 9 a.m.
Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s by late afternoon.
Watch for the possibility of a few strong thunderstorms by evening.
Potentially heavy downpours are possible for portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area on Tuesday along with a chance for strong winds.
Some showers may linger into Wednesday morning before tapering off.
