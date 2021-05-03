First Alert Weather Days: Monday & Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday morning’s commute will be wet and sloppy for much of the Tri-State.
Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
The rain and storms will come in two parts on Monday, with rain the first half of the day, then a break, with severe chances building late evening and overnight.
Monday morning lows in the upper 50s will climb into the middle 70s by late afternoon. Watch for the possibility of a few strong thunderstorms by late night with gusty wind and even some hail possible.
Potentially heavy downpours are possible for portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area on Tuesday evening along with a chance for strong winds. We will have several hours of dry weather Tuesday as temperatures reach the upper 70′s before storm chances build Tuesday evening.
Some showers may linger into Wednesday morning before tapering off.
