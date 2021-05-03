Assault charge dropped against jail deputy after victim suffers ‘unrelated’ injury, city says

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Charges against a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy were dismissed on Tuesday because the person he is accused of assaulting could not attend court.

The person, according to the City of Cincinnati’s Prosecutor’s Office, suffered an “unrelated serious injury” that prevented them from attending.

Prosecutors are “hopeful” that the person will recover and be able to appear in court, a spokesperson says.

The prosecutor’s office will refile and prosecute the case at that time, according to the spokesperson.

It is unknown whether the person is still an inmate.

The prosecutor’s office did not specify where or how the injuries that prevented the person from appearing in court were sustained.

The deputy, Rick Johnson, 31, faced charges of misdemeanor assault after allegedly using excessive force against an inmate on April 21.

Surveillance video from within the Hamilton County Justice Center appears to show Johnson placing a handcuffed inmate against the wall before throwing him to the ground.

Johnson was immediately suspended with pay following the incident.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says he will remain suspended with pay.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.