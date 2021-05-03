Hamilton County deputy charged with assaulting an inmate; video of incident released

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with assault for an incident involving an inmate at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said the charge was the result of excessive use of force on April 21.
Deputy Rick Johnson, 31, who serves in the Jail Services Division, was charged with misdemeanor assault.
In a video from the Justice Center, you see Johnson placing a handcuffed inmate against the wall before throwing him to the ground.
McGuffey said after review Johnson was immediately suspended with pay, and will remain in that status pending prosecution. Disciplinary action will be taken following the outcome of the prosecution.
Johnson was processed at the Hamilton County Justice Center Monday and released.
“The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for excessive use of force. We will be transparent and continue to prioritize a policy of accountability for inappropriate behavior. Under my administration, Sheriff’s deputies will serve with integrity, and support policies that strengthen trust within our communities,” McGuffey said in a news release.
