Kroger partners with Drone Express for drone delivery method

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Kroger announced Monday that they partnered with Drone Express, a division of TELEGRID Technologies, Inc., to deliver autonomous drone groceries to customers.
Group Vice President of Product Experience with Kroger Jody Kalmbach says that this is all a part of their e-commerce business which also includes pickup and delivery.
The drone will deliver the items to the customer’s smartphone location, not just to the customer’s address. This means if the customer is outside, the drone will deliver the items straight to the customer.
Officials with Kroger say they are designing bundled products, including baby care, child wellness, and S’mores bundles. There is a weight limit of about five pounds.
All customers have to do is order their groceries online, and they would be able to have eligible orders delivered within 15 minutes, officials said.
“Autonomous drones have unlimited potential to improve everyday life, and our technology opens the way to safe, secure, environmentally friendly deliveries for Kroger customers,” said Chief Technology Officer, TELEGRID Beth Flippo said. “The possibilities for customers are endless – we can enable Kroger customers to send chicken soup to a sick friend or get fast delivery of olive oil if they run out while cooking dinner.”
Test flights will be conducted this week near the Kroger Marketplace in Centerville, Ohio by Drone Express pilots, but the official deliveries will start later this spring, officials said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.