Kroger to start drone deliveries this spring

(CNN) – Kroger announces a pilot program to make deliveries with drones.
The grocer has teamed up with Drone Express for the flights that will start this spring in the Midwest.
The drones can only carry up to 5 pounds, so Kroger is going to start out with bundled product offerings.
For example, shoppers could choose a baby care bundle with wipes and formula, or possibly a s’mores bundle containing graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate.
The drones can deliver to customers wherever they are by tracking their smartphone locations.
Kroger says that means you can have sunscreen delivered to the beach or picnic supplies to a park.
Test flights begin this week near the Kroger Marketplace in Centerville, Ohio.
