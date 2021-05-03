COVID protocols for nursing home, assisted living workers updated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Fully vaccinated nursing home and assisted living facility workers no longer have to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the update for the group of workers on Monday. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final shot.
Not fully vaccinated nursing home and assisted living facility workers will still be tested twice a week, the governor said.
The number of people getting the COVID-19 vaccine is going down “rather dramatically,” Gov. DeWine said. The percentage of fully vaccinated Ohioans is 33.07%.
COVID-19 cases are going down, which is due in part to people getting vaccinated, Gov. DeWine said.
Ohio is at 147.9 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday, with 995 newly reported cases.
The governor said things are “heading in the right direction,” regarding cases. Ohio’s health orders will be lifted when cases per 100,000 drop to 50.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.