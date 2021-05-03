Lt. Gov. Jon Husted makes stops in Cincinnati to kick off in-demand jobs week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made four stops in the Cincinnati area Monday to focus on career, technical, and vocational education while highlighting in-demand and critical jobs.
“You’re our most precious future commodity because you are the innovators, creators, workforce, talent,” Lt. Gov. Husted said while at Hughes STEM High School.
He discussed how in-demand jobs help drive Ohio’s economy.
Lt. Gov. Husted stressed the importance of students looking into free or low-cost college and training options as soon as possible.
“I think this is important because just being able to work and go to school, you learn so many skills and the aspects of what you wanna be and what you don’t wanna be, and a lot of times while you’re at work, they would help you understand schooling way better than you would learn at school,” Keyona Schill, senior at Hughes STEM High School, said.
Schill will be going to the University of Cincinnati to major in criminal justice and minor in psychology.
“In the future, I really hope I get a job at Good Sam after I graduate from Hughes in May, and I really hope I learn more about psychology because I’m really interested in helping teenagers with depression,” Schill said.
Lt. Gov. Husted says aligning education and work more closely is critical, and now he’s focusing on getting people back into the workplace amid the pandemic.
“What I suggest is that instead of paying people not to work, we get them vaccinated and we pay them to go back to work. Give them a bonus incentive to come off the unemployment roles and take one of these jobs. Think how much better we’ll be if through June, July, August. We pay people to go back to work rather than not work,” Lt. Gov. Husted said.
“He made me feel as if I do have more opportunities because honestly, I feel like it wasn’t really opportunities for me in the field of engineering because I am a black female,” Alanna Walker, eighth-grader at Hughes STEM high school, said.
Walker came to Hughes to become a mechanical engineer and will be starting her college credits in the 2020/2021 school year.
She says hearing from leaders in the community has inspired her even more.
“I’ve wanted to be an engineer since I was in third grade, so I’ve been researching about it my whole life so then I could be the first in my family to become an engineer and finish off college,” Walker said.
Husted also visited the Cincinnati Innovation District on Reading Road, the Grant Career Center Signing Day in Bethel, and the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center in Georgetown.
