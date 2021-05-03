Man allegedly used Snapchat to sell drugs, vape materials to teens, officials say

DEARBORN COUNTY, Indiana (FOX19) - A 20-year-old accused of using Snapchat to set up drug deals with teenage students has been arrested.
Noah Sauntry, 20, allegedly sold marijuana, THC vape cartridges, LSD, or acid to high school and middle school students, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.
Sauntry posted videos and photos on Snapchat to advertise his “stock,” the sheriff’s office said. The 20-year-old set up anywhere from 20 to 30 deals a day through the social media app.
Sauntry came under investigation by detectives when the sheriff’s office was tipped off about his dealing with local students, officials said.
Detectives followed Sauntry to areas of Dearborn County they said are known sources for narcotics.
Deputies pulled over Sauntry after several traffic violations and smelled a strong “odor of raw marijuana” when they walked up to his car.
Forty grams of psilocybin mushrooms and about 55 grams of marijuana wax were found inside the vehicle, deputies said.
Detectives searched Sauntry’s home and found more marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an AR-15, and more than $3,000, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Anyone who chooses to deal drugs to kids needs to know that we are looking for you,” said Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry.
Sauntry is charged with dealing in a schedule one controlled substance, corrupt business influence, dealing in marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance.
