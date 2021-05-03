Newborn surrendered at southern Indiana fire station

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – A healthy newborn who was surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box in southern Indiana.
The healthy baby girl was surrendered Sunday at the Clarksville Fire Station Number 1, on Stansifer Avenue.
“The parent or parents of the child made a choice based on love and grace! With a dedicated team and available resources this choice has provided hope, love, and a life for this child,” Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said.
Fire officials said the baby was not in any distress.
The box was installed on Oct. 16, 2020 and allows parents to surrender their newborns without fear of facing criminal charges.
Babies placed in the box are placed in the custody of the Department of Child Services after being released from the hospital. Officials then work to ensure the baby is adopted with in 30 to 45 days.
