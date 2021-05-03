Ohio firefighter dead after collapsing at fire scene

NELSONVILLE, OHIO (FOX19) - An Ohio firefighter collapsed and died at the scene of a fire Sunday night, fire officials announced early Monday.
Jeff Armes collapsed during firefighting operations at a structure fire on Pleasantview Avenue in Nelsonville in Athens County just after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a post on the Nelsonville Division of Fire Facebook page.
Firefighters and paramedics administered CPR and advanced life support care immediately.
Armes was transported by Athens County EMS to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, where he was pronounced dead.
Nelsonville Fire Chief Harry Barber informed the Department of the Line of Duty Death and asked everyone to “please keep all our firefighters and their families in your thoughts and prayers as we work through this difficult time.”
Scott Frank, Nelsonville City Manager, said “This is a day that we have all dreaded in our minds. We are keenly aware of the dangers of our public safety professionals, but we all have hoped they would continue to be looked over and protected. Now that tragedy has stricken our City, we must not fall apart but stand strong and band together to support the Armes family and those who are closest to them.”
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced on the fire department’s Facebook page.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.