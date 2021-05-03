Police investigating fatal shooting at Sharonville fast food restaurant

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Rally’s in Sharonville Monday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting happened around 12 p.m. at 2225 E. Sharon Road.
Police said the victim was shot multiple times as he was ordering food at the drive-thru.
Police say the suspect is still at large and is described as a black male, about 6-feet tall, 250 pounds, and wearing an all blue work-style uniform. The suspect’s vehicle is a Ford Thunderbird with Ohio plates and has damage to the rear passenger window.
They say he fled east on Sharon Road.
No other details were immediately available.
