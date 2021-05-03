Marty Brennaman to be honored, inducted into Reds Hall of Fame Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Legendary broadcaster Marty Brennaman will be the 90th and newest member inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame come Friday evening.

Brennaman is the lone inductee for the Reds 2021 Hall of Fame class.

An on-field ceremony for Brennaman will begin at 7:15 p.m.

“It’s an honor to be inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame along with legendary figures in this team’s rich history,” said Brennaman. “The fact that so many former players will be there and that all of these festivities will happen on the field at Great American Ball Park in front of our great fans makes it that much more special.”

Brennaman came to the Queen City as a fresh-faced 30-something in 1974.

For the next 46 years, he would serve as the voice of the Reds.

“We can’t think of a better way to honor Marty Brennaman than with one of the largest gatherings of Reds Hall of Famers and alumni from his 46-year broadcasting career,” said Rick Walls, Reds Hall of Fame executive director. “Hosting the Induction at the ballpark provides the perfect setting for fans to witness this historic event and see so many of their favorite Reds on the field again.”

[ This one belongs to you, Marty: Reflecting on 46 years with the ‘voice of the Reds’ ]

Brennaman’s introduction ceremony will take place prior to the inaugural Reds Hall of Fame Legends Game.

The Reds Legends Game will feature 40 Reds Hall of Famers and former players will be on the field at Great American Ball Park.

Alumni scheduled to appear: Johnny Bench, Todd Benzinger, Jack Billingham, Bret Boone, Dave Bristol, Tom Browning, Leo Cardenas, Clay Carroll, Sean Casey, Norm Charlton, David Concepción, Zack Cozart, Eric Davis, Rob Dibble, Bill Doran, Adam Dunn, Rawly Eastwick, Doug Flynn, George Foster, Wayne Granger, Danny Graves, Tommy Helms, Barry Larkin, Brandon Larson, Jim Maloney, Corky Miller, Hal Morris, Randy Myers, Fred Norman, Ron Oester, Joe Oliver, Ted Power, Dave Parker, John Riedling, Jose Rijo, Arthur Rhodes, Pete Rose, Chis Sabo, Mario Soto, Brett Tomko, Greg Vaughn, David Weathers, Scott Williamson, Herm Winningham, and Dmitri Young. (players subject to change).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.