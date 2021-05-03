Sheriff: Fleeing driver in stolen ATV at large in Clermont County

US 50 is closed in Clermont County while authorities search for a suspect they say fled state troopers in a stolen all-terrain vehicle (ATV) early Monday, sheriff’s officials say.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | May 3, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 7:37 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - US 50 is open again after it was closed in Clermont County early Monday while authorities searched for a suspect they say fled state troopers in a stolen all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

The driver of a Can Am ATV fled, and then the ATV was found unoccupied in the area of U.S. 50 and Ohio 222 about 3:30 a.m., said Chief Deputy Chris Stratton.

No injuries were reported, county dispatchers say.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

