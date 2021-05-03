SR 131 closed at SR 133 in Clermont County due to overturned semi, troopers say

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -State Route 131 is closed at State Route 133 in Clermont County due to an overturned semi, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers say they received a call about the accident around 6:40 a.m. Monday.
It is unclear how the semi overturned. The Ohio Department of Transportation, ODOT, says that there are downed utility poles due to the crash.
OSP says only one one vehicle was involved.
Troopers say medics were called to the scene, but the condition of the driver is unclear at this time.
The road will be closed for majority of the day, OSP says.
