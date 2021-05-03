St. Vincent de Paul distributing fans, air conditioners

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With summer just around the corner and temperatures starting to trend warmer, St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) is prepared to distribute hundreds of fans and air conditioning units to neighbors in need.
This is the 20th straight year SVDP will offer heat relief to its neighbors through its fan and air conditioner distribution, presented by Braun Heating and Air Conditioning.
“We all know that summers in Cincinnati can be brutally hot and humid,” Mike Dunn, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati, said in a news release. “A fan or A/C unit can go a long way to providing comfort, and can truly benefit those suffering from certain health conditions.”
This year, SVDP will distribute box fans on a walk-up basis throughout the summer, or until supply is exhausted.
Starting Monday, May 3, those wishing to receive a fan are asked to simply call ahead by dialing 513-562-8850 on the day they plan to pick up their fan.
Fans may be picked up at the Neyer Outreach Center.
There is a limit of one fan per household, and those who received a fan in 2020 are not eligible to receive a fan this year.
Starting Monday, May 3, Hamilton County residents age 65 or older, or those with a medical need, can apply to receive an A/C unit by visiting www.SVDPcincinnati.org/AC.
Anyone unable to complete the application online may also call 513-421-0602 for assistance.
There is a limit of one A/C unit per household, and those who have received an A/C unit from SVDP in the past 4 years will not be eligible.
