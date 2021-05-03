VIDEO: Body cam shows police officer save NKY man’s life

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky police officer is being praised for the quick and decisive actions that recently saved a man’s life.
Kenton County Police Officer Michael Allgeier was on patrol in mid April when he received a call about an unresponsive person in Ashford Village in Independence.
Allgeier booked it to the location and entered the home, where he found a man “noticeably not breathing.”
Said Allgeier, “Situations like that, you don’t have time to be scared or nervous... It’s all split second. There’s not really a lot of thinking that’s involved. You rely on your training.”
Dramatic body cam footage shows Allgeier perform CPR on the 70-year-old for several minutes with help from Independence police officers.
“It definitely takes a lot out of you,” he said.
Paramedics soon arrived to take over, but Allgeier continued to help.
Officials with Independence Advanced Life Support say the actions of Allgeier and the other officers before EMS arrived saved the man’s life.
Allgeier says he was relieved when he found out the man had pulled through.
“I’m always happy when we can bring somebody back, especially when it’s a loved one, and the family was extremely distraught at the time,” he said.
Last week, Kenton County Police recognized Allgeier for his heroic actions, issuing the officer the Life Saving Award, the officer’s second. Allgeier received his first Life Saving Award while working in Lexington, also for performing CPR on an unresponsive person.
“It’s a really good feeling to be able to do that,” he said.
