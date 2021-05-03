Nurse indicted for stealing drugs from patients at Warren Co. facility, prosecutor says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County nurse was indicted Monday for stealing drugs from patients while working at the Lindner Center of HOPE in Mason, according to documents provided by Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said.
The documents state that Sharon Renee Tedesco, 57, stole medications, tampered with evidence and records while working as a nurse in Dec. 2020.
Tedesco was indicted on 15 counts of theft of drugs, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of tampering with records.
She has not been arrested. According to the documents, Tedesco is expected to be in court for an arraignment on May 21 at 8:30 a.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.