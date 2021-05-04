Amir Garrett suspended for inciting “incident” during Reds-Cubs game

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reds reliever Amir Garrett has received a 7-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing “incident” that occurred during Saturday’s Reds-Cubs game at Great American Ball Park.
Major League Baseball announced the suspension as well as an undisclosed fine amount on Tuesday evening.
Garrett is said to have “incited” the incident in the eighth inning of the game, during which he appeared to say something towards the Cubs’ dugout, prompting Cubs infielder Javier Baez to hurdle the dugout fence and charge the pitcher.
Baez and Garrett were restrained, and no punches were thrown.
Said Garrett following Saturday’s game, “What happened yesterday was more pent up aggression with myself. Somebody had to feel it. I heard [the Cubs] talking over there today a little bit, but it didn’t phase me.
“I felt like my normal self yesterday and when I struck Rizzo out, I let him know. That’s all it was. We weren’t going to fight, just exchange words, hold me back, whatever. Just a lot of pent up aggression for my [season] performance. We move forward.”
The suspension was scheduled to begin during Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox, but Garrett is appealing.
Cubs infielder Javier Baez has also received a fine for his role in the incident.
The Reds would take the series two games to one against Chicago’s floundering north-side baseball club.
Garrett is the second Cincinnati Reds player to receive a suspension in the young 2021 MLB season.
Outfielder Nick Castellanos received his own two-game suspension for an incident against the St. Louis Cardinals last month.
