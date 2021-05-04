2 Boone County inmates escaped work site, dispatch says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Two inmates at the Boone County Jail escaped from a work detail Tuesday night, according to Boone County Dispatch.
The inmates walked away from a work site on Bullitsville Road in Burlington sometime shortly before 8:20 p.m., dispatch says.
Damien Lee Lewis and James Thomas are the escapees.
Lewis, 39, was convicted in March of identity theft and two probation violations for felony offenses. He is scheduled for release in 2027.
Thomas, 37, was convicted on three counts of failure to appear for court dates. He is scheduled for release in 2023.
We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
