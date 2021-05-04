Camp Possible: Relative Strength Challenge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Organizers from Talbert House who are gearing up for Camp Possible this year are introducing a fundraiser called the Relative Strength Challenge.
Camp Possible is an 8-week therapeutic camp for children ages 6-12 who struggle with behavioral/mental health issues. Campers participate in traditional and non-traditional group therapy sessions which provide opportunities to practice new skills in pro-social camp activities.
Each week, a new theme is presented with opportunities to build skills around that theme.
The Relative Strength Challenge allows you to demonstrate your bench press relative to your body weight and challenge others to do the same.
Share your video submission with friends and followers on social media. With each registration, Relative Strength Challenge will make a donation to Talbert House Camp Possible.
“Camp Possible is something Talbert House has been doing for several years. It is for kids who get behavioral health services through their school,” said Talbert House Alumni Member Scot Feldmeyer.
“Obviously, that’s something they don’t get during the summer when they’re on summer break, so Camp Possible fills that gap,”
To register for the Relative Strength Challenge, head to relativestrengthchallenge.com to submit your $30 entry fee.
“We have an event every November which is a great event to support that particular program. Last year, it was a little more challenging to pull this off because of everything we were going through with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we’re really excited about this year. If we can raise some additional money through this challenge, that would be neat. That would be a great way to support that effort,” Feldmeyer said.
Anyone who doesn’t want to participate in the Relative Strength Challenge can still help Camp Possible by making a donation to Talbert House, according to Feldmeyer.
If you are participating in the Relative Strength Challenge, once you complete the challenge, you’ll receive a sticker for bench pressing your body weight and an elite sticker for one and a half times your body weight.
