Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson: I’m fighting on Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Logan Paul undercard

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Cincinnati Bengals player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson announced Monday he will fight in an exhibition match on the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Logan Paul undercard at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
Johnson first discussed the June 6 exhibition bout on the “ I AM ATHLETE podcast podcast with former NFL players Channing Crowder, Brandon Marshall and Fred Taylor.
“Everything in life I’m good at outside of golf,” Johnson says on the podcast. “June 6, ‘Sweet Feet Johnson’ is going to go in there and do what I do best.”
ESPN reports it’s likely to be a four- or six-round exhibition bout and the opponent has not been finalized yet.
The expectation is Johnson, 43, will face another celebrity or athlete rather than a pro boxer.
