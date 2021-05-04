Cincinnati mayoral primary: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday is the 2021 Cincinnati Mayoral Primary.
Polls are now open for in-person voting until 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati voters will decide which two of six candidates for the mayor’s seat will run in November’s general election:
- Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann
- State Sen. Cecil Thomas, a former Cincinnati City Councilman who also formerly ran the city’s human relations commission
- Hamilton County Clerk of Court Aftab Pureval, an attorney
- Raffel Prophett, a retired district chief from the Cincinnati Fire Department
- Herman Najoli, adjunct professor at Indiana Wesleyan University who ran for Hamilton County commissioner in 2020.
- Gavi Begtrup, a physicist and political newcomer
In addition to the mayor’s race, Cincinnati voters can weigh in on issues including a controversial housing one that would require city leaders to spend $50 million on affordable housing annually.
Two other issues will help expel council members faster if they are criminally charged, reforms proposed in light of nearly half of Cincinnati City Council being charged with felonies in connection to their elected office in the past 14 months.
As you head out to the polls Tuesday, you’ll need valid identification such as driver’s license, a state or federal government photo ID with name and address or a concealed carry permit.
You also can use a dated document from the past year with your name and address including utility bills, bank statements, government checks, payroll checks, government documents and military IDs.
