Family vows ‘no mercy’ for suspect who killed father-of-six at Sharonville Rally’s

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a father-of-six, including his fiancée, is at a loss to explain why someone killed him in a Rally’s drive-thru on Monday.
Michael Brice, 32, was fatally shot around noon while ordering at the Sharonville Rally’s on his lunch break. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police say the suspect fled east on Sharon Road. He is described as 6′ and 250 lbs. wearing an all-blue, work-style uniform.
The suspect’s vehicle is a 1997 green Ford Thunderbird with Ohio plate HFZ9451. The car has damage to the rear passenger window.
Police said Tuesday they have good leads and valuable information, but are still actively investigating. They also say the incident was not random, but a targeted attack.
The family says they have no idea who the suspect is.
“If anybody knows anything about his killer, please, please come forward,” Maryin Bennet, Brice’s fiancée, said. “We were planning a wedding and everything... I need justice at this point..”
Brice’s father, Michael Howard has a message for the man.
“We’re gonna get you,” he told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday. “You have zero mercy from me. I won’t forgive you for this. You took a father, a son, a nephew, a cousin.,. You took one man that meant so much to many, for no damn reason at all.”
Mae Wright, Brice’s aunt, echoed Howard’s sentiments.
“We’re devastated,” she said. “I pray that we find the killer. Like my brother said, no mercy, no mercy. You took the greatest man away from us for no reason.”
Howard leaves behind three sons and three daughters. His family says he was a dedicated father with a loving personality and an infectious smile.
“He was a family guy, a good man,” Howard said. “He really was. He loved his family. He went to work. He loved his kids, had his kids all the time. My son was not in any trouble whatsoever. He was not out there like that.”
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Sharonville police at 513-563-1147 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.