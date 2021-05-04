First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday remains a First Alert Weather Day.
Look for on and off downpours and some thunder to develop Tuesday morning before we get a break in the action late morning with more storms chances late day and evening. The second window will be after 3pm until midnight, for storm chances.
Any thunderstorm could be strong to severe with hail, heavy rain dangerous lightning and damaging wind gusts.
Rain showers will taper near dawn on Wednesday morning.
After Wednesday the next rain will be Thursday night. It should end before dawn Friday and the sky will clear slowly Friday. Look for cooler air in the low 60′s for highs for the end of the week.
Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon the weather will be wet again.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.