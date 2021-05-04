Hamilton Twp police release new details in officer-involved shooting

HAMILTON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton Township police officials released new details Tuesday on their officer-involved shooting over the weekend.
Police shot and killed 57-year-old Anthony Williams after they say he raised a gun at them Sunday night.
Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes released a statement on behalf of Williams’ family that thanks the police.
“We are extremely thankful no officers were harmed and we want to personally thank every officer who responded and put yourselves at risk on a daily basis,” the statement reads.
“It was a tragic event, but thanks to the Hamilton (Township) police and Warren (County) sheriff our grandma is alive today. We very much so back the blue and are glad no one else was harmed. We ask everyone to respect our privacy during this time.”
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Adams Road for a report of a man armed with a weapon, threatening to harm himself, who had fired shots inside his home, the chief said.
When officers arrived on the scene, they requested assistance from the Warren County Tactical Response Unit (SWAT).
Hughes said Tuesday it typically takes 30 minutes to an hour for SWAT to respond to scenes.
The chief said their preliminary investigation indicated while officers were securing the perimeter and waiting for the SWAT Team, Williams came out of the home and pointed a firearm in the direction of officers.
The officers defended themselves and used lethal force, the chief said.
The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) is looking into whether that use of force was justified or not.
It’s not clear yet how many shots were fired, the chief said.
Both officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.
Hughes identified them Tuesday as Sgt. Chris Wall, a 21-year veteran of the department, and Officer Josh Clift, who was hired just over a year ago.
Hughes said the officers will remain on leave at least until they are cleared by a psychologist, but they can take as much time as they need.
The department has 22 sworn officers. It was founded in the early 1990s and this is the first incident of its kind in the community, the chief said.
There is no body camera footage of the shooting because Hamilton Township officers do not wear body cameras.
“That is is a cost that our budget currently just cannot sustain,” the chief said. “The governor is considering making body cameras mandatory. With that, I assume that there will be funding to cover those costs and at that point, obviously, we would most likely have to purchase (them).”
