Homeless man killed, 1 hurt in OTR shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A homeless man is dead, and another man is hurt in an Over-the-Rhine shooting early Tuesday, Cincinnati police say.
Officers said they were called to 13th Street and Walnut Street about 1:30 a.m.
Two men were found shot, including a homeless man was was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
His condition was not released.
No suspect information was released.
