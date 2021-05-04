Memorial to be held for Brittany Stykes, pregnant mother killed 8 years ago

BROWN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - The family of a pregnant Tri-State mother shot to death eight years ago will hold a virtual remembrance in her honor Tuesday.
Brittany Stykes, 22, was found fatally shot inside a yellow jeep on State Route 68 the evening of Aug. 28, 2013.
Her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, also was shot in the head but survived.
Brittany’s father father tells FOX19 NOW an online vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
All are welcome to participate.
Brittany’s husband, Shane Stykes, successfully sued the sheriff’s office to get the yellow Jeep back.
He has told FOX19 NOW that Aubree wanted the vehicle, despite what happened inside of it, because it reminded her of her mother.
Local and state authorities with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are still hunting down Brittany’ killer.
