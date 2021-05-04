Memorial Tuesday night for Brittany Stykes, pregnant mother killed 8 years ago

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a pregnant Tri-State mother shot to death eight years ago will hold a virtual remembrance in her honor Tuesday night.
Brittany Stykes, 22, was found dead inside a yellow jeep on State Route 68 in Brown County the evening of Aug. 28, 2013.
Her unborn baby did not survive.
Her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, also was in the Jeep and was shot in the head, but survived.
Brittany’s father father tells FOX19 NOW an online vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
All are welcome to participate.
Local and state authorities with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are still hunting down Brittany’ killer.
No one has been charged, and no suspects have been named.
Her father is holding out hope for justice.
Brittany was one week away from finding out the sex of her unborn baby when she was gunned down.
“Brittany was a big part of our lives. My mornings woke up with a phone call from, her every morning,” her father, David Dodson of Ripley told FOX19 NOW Tuesday morning.
“I know that somebody out there knows what happened to my daughter. I want the truth to come out. Little Aubree always asks me what happened to her mommy and I want to be able to answer that one of these days for her. She always questions me about her mommy. She was only a year old when this happened.”
Brittany’s husband, Shane Stykes, successfully sued the sheriff’s office to get the yellow Jeep back.
He has told FOX19 NOW that Aubree wanted the vehicle, despite what happened inside of it, because it reminded her of her mother.
