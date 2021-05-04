NKY man arrested on child porn charges

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Bellevue man was arrested Monday night by members of Covington’s Criminal Investigation Bureau on child porn charges.
According to police, 50-year-old Christopher Hennig was victimizing a 14-year-old female who resides in NYC.
They said he possessed and sent videos that they each made individually from their locations.
According to the detective who did the investigation, Hennig formerly worked at Cinncinati Art Institute but is no longer employed there.
He was charged with possessing/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure a minor.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.