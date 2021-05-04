Police investigating NKY high school assault video posted to social media

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (FOX19) - The Taylor Mill Police Department is investigating after a video circulating on social media outlets showed an assault at Scott High School.
The Taylor Mill Police Department was made aware of the incident on April 6, and the case was referred to and accepted by the Kenton County Court Designated Workers Office (Juvenile Court).
The department said the case had been turned over to Juvenile Court prior to the posting of the video on social media.
According to the department, due to juveniles being involved no further information is being released at this time.
“The Taylor Mill Police Department takes these incidents seriously and will investigate all reported crimes and make recommendations on and pursue criminal charges when violations of Kentucky law have been committed,” they said in a news release.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.