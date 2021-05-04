Psychological evaluation released of Middletown mother accused of killing 6-year-old son

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County judge released on Monday the psychological evaluation of a Middletown mother found competent to stand trial in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son.
Brittany Gosney, 29, confessed to police that she killed James Hutchinson on Feb. 26 as he tried to get back into her minivan when she abandoned him and his two siblings, 9 and 7, at a Preble County park, Middletown police said.
A judge ordered a psychological evaluation for Gosney after she tried to change her plea to pursue an insanity defense.
The evaluator wrote:
“Ms. Gosney’s thoughts were logical and coherent, suggesting that she is currently capable of testifying relevantly, if necessary. The defendant was clearly motivated for a favorable outcome, as she indicated that she hopes to avoid a lengthy period of incarceration. Ms. Gosney behaved appropriately during the current assessment, suggesting that she is capable of doing the same in a courtroom setting. She was also psychiatrically stable, suggesting that she is capable of tolerating the stress of a trial.”
During the course of the evaluation, Gosney said that her parents separated when she was a child, and then she went to live with her father and his girlfriend.
Gosney told the evaluator that she was removed from her father’s home at the age of 12 by Hamilton County Job & Family Services.
She said she was placed in foster and group homes in Kentucky and Ohio until she was emancipated at age 18.
Gosney told the evaluator she gave birth to four children, the first at age 12 when she says she was sexually abused.
She gave the first child up for adoption.
Gosney told the evaluator that she tried to look into options to relinquish her parental rights and give up Hutchinson and his siblings but she was met with “barriers”.
She said that Butler County Job & Family Services had never been involved with her before she was charged although they now have custody of her 9 and 7-year-old children.
Gosney and her boyfriend James Hamilton face a 31-county indictment in connection with Hutchinson’s death.
Gosney told the evaluator that she and Hamilton are still in a romantic relationship despite their circumstances and lack of communication from him.
Gosney and Hamilton have both waived their right to a speedy trial and are scheduled to return to court May 24.
