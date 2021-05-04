Psychological evaluation released of Middletown mother accused of killing 6-year-old son

“Ms. Gosney’s thoughts were logical and coherent, suggesting that she is currently capable of testifying relevantly, if necessary. The defendant was clearly motivated for a favorable outcome, as she indicated that she hopes to avoid a lengthy period of incarceration. Ms. Gosney behaved appropriately during the current assessment, suggesting that she is capable of doing the same in a courtroom setting. She was also psychiatrically stable, suggesting that she is capable of tolerating the stress of a trial.”