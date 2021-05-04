Ride Cincinnati returns in person with longer ride option in September

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ride Cincinnati is back to normal this fall after taking a year off from the in-person event last year.
This year, the ride has extended to two days: one for a party and one for the actual ride. Organizers also added a longer option for riders that want an extra challenge.
They say whether you are a casual biker, or a serious cyclist, this event is for you.
Since 2007, 10,000 participants in Ride Cincinnati have raised $4.4 million, funded 44 research projects, and helped save countless lives.
“Nobody wants this diagnosis of cancer,” says Director of the Barrett Cancer Center at the University of Cincinnati Dr. William Barrett, “But if you have to face this we want Cincinnati to be the very best place in the world to be.”
Dr. Barrett is excited to announce the race will be held in person this year after going virtual last year.
The race was traditionally held in June but has been moved to September to allow riders to train through the summer.
“We are highly excited for this day in September, perfect weather,” Barrett says. “We have a beautiful route, and it’s great having all of these people come out in a combination of raising money for an important cause and participating in an athletic event that helps with their fitness.”
There is a kickoff party Friday, Sept. 17, and the race will start the following day at Yeatman’s Cove.
Timing, field size, and other details related to COVID-19 protocols will be announced at a later date.
The ride will offer four distances ranging from 15 to 100 miles.
“100 miles is not a walk in the park,” says Western & Southern CEO John Barrett, “It’s a long way. But the good thing about this ride is you don’t have to do 100 miles. I’m living proof.”
The longer the ride, the more money you must raise. Every dollar raised stays right here in the Greater Cincinnati area to help with cancer research.
The Barrett Cancer Center receives most of the funding, but it is distributed to other research centers in the area.
“We’ve tried to emphasize with this disease, even though it’s a competitive world out there,” continues Dr. Barrett, “When it comes to cancer the competition is not each other. The competition is the disease cancer.”
The organizers hope this race will draw a big crowd to Cincinnati to not only raise money for cancer research but also to show off the Queen City.
“We have the most livable city,” says Mr. John Barrett. “I think we have the capability to make this the most wonderful city in America.”
You can register here.
